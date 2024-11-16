Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $386.71 Million Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,712,000. Smurfit Westrock comprises about 1.0% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Smurfit Westrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SW. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 287.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 672.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

