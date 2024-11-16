Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 271,765 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1,664.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,765 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $51,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 138.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

EXR opened at $164.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.32 and a 52 week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,655,152.38. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 23.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

