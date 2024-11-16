NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

NanoXplore stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 33,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,883. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

