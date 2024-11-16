Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Gail Boxer Marcus Sells 2,212 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $350,668.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,262.58. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Natera by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,194,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,747,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.65.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

