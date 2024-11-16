Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Gail Boxer Marcus Sells 2,212 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $350,668.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,262.58. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Natera Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NTRA stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.53.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.65.
View Our Latest Research Report on Natera
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Flutter Entertainment Can Be a Blue-Chip Sports Betting Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.