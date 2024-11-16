Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $122,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $756.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $985.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,032.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $753.69 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

