Natixis Advisors LLC Has $142.44 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,997 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $142,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 382,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $74.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

