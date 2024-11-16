Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 2,191 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,190,481.50. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $75,852.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $69,982.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $103,836.60.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $25.02 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.79 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGS shares. StockNews.com lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

