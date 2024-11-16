Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $897.37 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $943.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $885.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 44.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,654 shares of company stock worth $11,577,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.63.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

