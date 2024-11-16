Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 2.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,968,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,462,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.43. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $147.29.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

