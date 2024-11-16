Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSYS opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

