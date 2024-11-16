Northcape Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,565.0% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $290.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.60 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The stock has a market cap of $435.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.38 and its 200 day moving average is $272.88.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.