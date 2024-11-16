Northeast Financial Group Inc. Invests $234,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $407.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.80. The company has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $421.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.