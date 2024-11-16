Northeast Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,173,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $538.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.75 and a twelve month high of $551.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

