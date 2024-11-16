Northeast Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 196,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

