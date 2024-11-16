Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.82 and last traded at $106.45. 1,120,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,425,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NVO
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
