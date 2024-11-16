NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $149.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.