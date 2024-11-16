Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,975 shares of company stock worth $10,062,478. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $215.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

