Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $215.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,478. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.