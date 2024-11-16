Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMGA. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.
