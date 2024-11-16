Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Cut to Moderate Buy at Leede Financial

Leede Financial lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONCY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 245,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $75.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.69. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

