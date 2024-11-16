Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Cut to Moderate Buy at Leede Financial

Leede Financial lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
