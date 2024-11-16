OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MEAR stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

