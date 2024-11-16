OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,772,000 after buying an additional 660,882 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after buying an additional 362,060 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 470,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after buying an additional 317,064 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,323.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 299,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after buying an additional 293,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,420,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

