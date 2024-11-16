OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 589494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.22 ($0.12).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.20. The stock has a market cap of £26.45 million, a PE ratio of 660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

Featured Stories

