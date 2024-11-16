Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

