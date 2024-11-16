Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.63.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 3.0 %

BAH stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

