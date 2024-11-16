Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) Insider Buys A$41,576.54 in Stock

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU – Get Free Report) insider Frank DeMarte acquired 6,929,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$41,576.54 ($26,823.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ora Gold Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds interest in the Garden Gully property comprising a 677 square kilometers tenure package covering the Abbots Greenstone Belt. The company was formerly known as Thundelarra Limited and changed its name to Ora Gold Limited in March 2019.

