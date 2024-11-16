O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,213.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,093.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

