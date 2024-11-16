Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.