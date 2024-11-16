Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCP opened at $24.03 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

