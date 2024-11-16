Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 107,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,760. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

