Paragon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,819.1% during the 3rd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,860,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 47,418 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

