Paragon Advisors LLC Has $11.88 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.