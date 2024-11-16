Paragon Advisors LLC Has $11.88 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

