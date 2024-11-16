Paragon Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. This represents a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,213.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $914.50 and a one year high of $1,255.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,170.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,094.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

