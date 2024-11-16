Philux Global Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Enters Material Definitive Agreement with Consultant Worth $25 MillionWASHINGTON, D.C. — Philux Global Group Inc. (formerly PHI Group, Inc.) recently disclosed a significant update via an 8-K form filed with the Un

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Philux Global Group’s 8K filing here.
Philux Global Group Company Profile
Philux Global Group Inc engages in the provision of merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also produces and sells spirits; and focus on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and the international financial center and Asia diamond exchange.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Philux Global Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?