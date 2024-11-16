PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 57,741 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

