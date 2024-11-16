Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Makes New $47,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $239.95 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.65 and its 200 day moving average is $245.11.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.