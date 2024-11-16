Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $157,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Western Union by 17.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,736,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,985,000 after buying an additional 1,462,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 62.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,730,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Western Union by 52.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,337,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $12,051,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Western Union Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.