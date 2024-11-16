Plato Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

