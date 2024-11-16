PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 857.14%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

