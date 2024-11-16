Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
PW opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
About Power REIT
Further Reading
