Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $63.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

