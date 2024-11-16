Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,742 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Prologis worth $173,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 28.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

