Propel (TSE:PRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRL. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Propel from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Propel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

TSE:PRL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. 163,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,868. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

