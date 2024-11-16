Propel (TSE:PRL) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRL. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Propel from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price target on Propel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of TSE:PRL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 163,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,868. Propel has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is 39.16%.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

