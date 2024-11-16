ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,755 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.6% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,464,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.13. 575,297 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.39. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

