PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
PulteGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $13.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.
PulteGroup Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $128.89 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.
Insider Activity
In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 44.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
