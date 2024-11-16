Q3 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Cut by B. Riley

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.5 %
Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $14.96.
Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 90.57%.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
