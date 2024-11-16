Q3 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Cut by B. Riley

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.