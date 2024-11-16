Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.51 and traded as high as C$32.24. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 667,667 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.51.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

