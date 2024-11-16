Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on November 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (2)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/15/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 9/10/2024.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $119.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40. The stock has a market cap of $524.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Landsman is also a member of the Cincinnati City Council in Ohio. He assumed office on January 2, 2018. His current term ends on January 1, 2024. Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.