Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.40 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.73). 151,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 313,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60 ($0.73).

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,810.00 and a beta of 0.21.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

